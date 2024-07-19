Lovingly restored Federation-era home offers low maintenance and lcoation

3 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
Rich in character and set behind a white picket fence, this renovated home forms part of a community-minded enclave just up from Fernleigh Track and between the hubs of Adamstown and Kotara.
Restored with integrity and updated with flair, the single-storey home's fluid layout invites relaxation with its serene bedrooms, open-style living area, dreamy bathroom and landscaped backyard complete with a covered deck for outdoor entertaining.
Warm and welcoming interiors are graced with beautiful period features including restored dado boards and picture rails, leadlight windows, intricate plasterwork, and a quintessential front verandah, creating an elegant feel.
Featuring a stone-surfaced kitchen at the heart of the home and an impressive rooftop solar system, this period beauty is surrounded by infrastructure, including Westfield Kotara, quality schools, public transport and diverse eateries.
"This type of low maintenance home appeals to a wide range of buyers and is ideal for a young family, first home buyers or retirees," listing agent Anthony DiNardo from Belle Property Lake Macquarie said.
"You're close to great local schools including St Columba's Primary School and St Pius High School, and moments to Westfield Kotara and the Fernleigh track.
"Standout features include high ornate ceilings and restored dado boards, with French doors opening to the outside and cafe style window in the kitchen. The renovated bathroom with free standing claw foot bath tub is also striking."
