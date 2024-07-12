Bushwalker injured in fall at Fingal Bay, emergency services on the scene

A woman in her 20s was winched to safety Friday afternoon after falling down an embankment near Barry Park Lookout at Fingal Bay.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Pacific Drive around Port Stephens about 2pm after a call to Triple-Zero indicated two bushwalkers were in trouble in the area.
Paramedics confirmed that one of the walkers had slid down an embankment and injured her ankle. They were treating her at the scene at about 4.20 pm, and a spokesperson said emergency crews were in the process of winching the patient to safety.
Details were developing, and it was unclear if the woman would require hospital treatment, as police and paramedics remained on the scene into the afternoon.
The facts of this story are developing. It will be updated.
