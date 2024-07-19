Sophisticated, modern living in Charlestown's coveted coastal east side

4/4 Kaleen Street, Charlestown
3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
This spacious three bedroom townhouse offers an unparalleled lifestyle, combining the best of urban convenience with a private sanctuary.
Step inside to discover an inviting open plan living area that exudes contemporary elegance.
The sleek white kitchen, outfitted with modern appliances and ample storage, seamlessly flowing into the dining and living spaces.
Perfect for entertaining, the outdoor area provides a serene setting for alfresco dining or to simply unwind after a busy day.
All three bedrooms are carpeted providing comfort and warmth. The generously sized master bedroom has walk-in robe and ensuite, while the other two bedrooms have large robes.
Just moments from vibrant shopping districts, charming cafes, delectable restaurants, and essential amenities, this location is a haven for those who appreciate convenience and comfort.
Additionally, the proximity to beautiful beaches and scenic walking tracks makes it an ideal choice for nature enthusiasts and those who enjoy an active lifestyle.
