Support play: Jacob Saifiti backs Daniel to make the right move

BLOOD might be thicker than water, but Jacob Saifiti is adamant there will be no ill-feeling if twin sibling Daniel parts company with the Newcastle Knights at season's end.
Daniel, who has two years remaining on his contract with Newcastle, has been exploring his options after being asked recently to consider moving on to help free up salary-cap space.
The former NSW Origin prop is under no obligation to go anywhere and Jacob said "there's always a chance he's still here", if no suitable offers are forthcoming.
But if Daniel does choose to make a fresh start, Jacob accepts that is just part and parcel of professional sport.
"Obviously I realise it's a business, and that's the way it works sometimes," Jacob told the Newcastle Herald.
"It is what it is, and I'll still love this club whatever happens.
"The club has been really good to both of us, and I think we've been good for the club, and I'm sure there'll be no bad blood.
"It'll all be done in good faith."
Despite their bond, Jacob said he was not expecting to have much input into the biggest decision of Daniel's career.
"It's not something we've talked about a lot," he said.
"It's not a conversation I'm scared of having.
"It's more that we don't really talk about footy too much.
"It just comes down to whatever he wants.
"If he wants to leave, I'll support him.
"Obviously I could be selfish and say: "No mate, you should stay, because I want to keep playing with you'.
"But it's not about me. It's about Daniel and whatever he thinks is best for his family and his career."
Jacob has already seen two of his closest mates, Josh King and Mitch Barnett, leave the Knights and thrive after joining Melbourne and the Warriors respectively.
"When you look at it from that perspective, maybe change will be good, maybe it won't be," he said.
"The grass isn't always greener.
"I'll support him whatever decision he does make ... when that time comes, we'll deal with it.
"I think he's been handling it really good. He's been playing really good footy."
If Daniel does move on, that will raise the prospect of the 28-year-old "Twin Towers" playing against each other for the first time since their formative years in the backyard.
Jacob said they had "some good running battles" as kids, but he will worry about playing against his brother if and when the time arises.
"I haven't given it a thought," he said.
"It doesn't scare me, but I'm more worried about my footy and our next game.
"If it does happen, I'll be fine. It'll be fun."
