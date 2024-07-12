Newcastle Herald
Support play: Jacob Saifiti backs Daniel to make the right move

By Robert Dillon
July 12 2024 - 8:00pm
Daniel, left, and Jacob Saifiti. Picture by Simone De Peak
BLOOD might be thicker than water, but Jacob Saifiti is adamant there will be no ill-feeling if twin sibling Daniel parts company with the Newcastle Knights at season's end.

