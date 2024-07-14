Nerves turn to joy in family reunion as Beaches breakthrough for first win

Southern Beaches player-coach Va Talaileva felt sick with nerves as ran on the field against University.
At full-time, he couldn't wipe the smile from his face.
Talaileva and sons, Phil, 20, and TJ, 17, combined to lead Beaches to a breakthrough 53-28 triumph at Ernie Calland Field on Saturday.
It was the first time Talaileva, 43, had played alongside his sons, who are based in Sydney and were cleared to play in the catch-up game.
Phil is in his third season at Eastwood and TJ is in year 11 at Barker College.
"It was pretty special," Talaileva said. "The boys were pumped. My stomach was turning. Being a parent, I was worried about the boys. During the game, they were saying: 'don't worry about us, just do you job'.
"There was a massive crowd there. I lot of may mates, old teammates, parents of kids I have coached were on hand to be a part of it. It was a proud moment."
It nearly didn't go to script. University led 24-10 and 24-17 at half-time.
"Uni were up for it," Talaileva.
But with the big crowd urging Beaches on, they shifted up a gear after the break to run in five tries.
TJ, who partnered Phil in the centres, crossed for a try.
The win was Beaches first for the season and moved them above University into fifth on seven points.
"It was a bit messy at the start but we lifted the intensity and bashed it up through the middle," Talaileva said. "When we went wide, there was a lot of space. It was a great win, not just for the family, the whole club."
Talaileva's youngest son, Tevita, 11, ran the kicking tee out on Saturday and plays under-12s for Beaches.
"Tevita is already putting pressure on me," Talaileva said. "I will focus on coaching next year and keeping fit. I might make an appearance when he is ready."
In the other catch-up game on Saturday, Wandersers had to work overtime to beat a depleted Hamilton 29-22 at No.2 Sportsground.
The Two Blues lead 19-5 and 24-10 before a spirited revival by the Hawks to close to 24-22 before a late Ngaruhe Jones try sealed the win.
"When we do the simple things well, we play really well," Wanderers coach Trevor Hefren said. "When we start to complicate things, we fall apart.
"We got away from our processes there for a while in the second half.
"Our transition wasn't on song and cost us a couple of tries. We didn't react well
"The upside is that we won. We needed a win for our confidence."
Already without five starters, Hamilton lost prop Chris Hemi (Achiles) and Fiso Vasegote (illness) on match morning.
However, hooker Bernie Hati and centres Tute Grant and Cassius Misa backed up after a playing a NSW Country trial earlier Saturday.
"Even with the team we had, we still should have won," Hamilton coach Marty Berry said. "Even though it was our B-front-row, we killed them at the scrum.
"It was a big effort from Benie, Cassius and Tute. They always wanted to play.
"There was a lot of positives to take from it."
