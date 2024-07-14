Breakaway departs as Wildfires pay price for poor 15 minutes

HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman is disappointed at the departure of Elyjah Crosswell but has taken comfort that the breakaway is going on to bigger and better things.
Croswell was again outstanding as Wildfires went down 43-29 to Sydney University at N0.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
The home side were on the front foot for large periods but paid the price for a poor 15-minute minutes before half-time in which they conceded three tries.
Crosswell returns to New Zealand on Monday to start training with the Manawatu Turbos ahead of the National Provincial Championships, which starts on August 9.
"We would love him to stay, but we also support him and want him to go on to Super Rugby," Coleman said. "He certainly has the talent. He is only 21 and with another year of full-time development, he could be anything.
"He is a good kid. He trains hard and does all the little things right.
"His best attribute is his toughness. He puts his body on the line. I have seen him get hammered and he keeps getting up. He played with a broken hand for two weeks."
The Wildfires started on the front foot against University.
Ethan Morgan landed a penalty goal and then prop Bo Abro delivered a great inside ball for Rob Puli'uvea to crash over for 10-0 after eight minutes/
The Student hit back with a converted try after a poor exit by the Wildfires.
Donny Freeman restored the 10-point buffer for the Wildfires after a bust from Tom Watson.
However, that is when things turned south. In a blink the Student crossed for three tries to lead 26-17 at the break.
Winger James Kane touched down for his second, three minutes into the second half to extend the gap to 31-17.
The Student scrum was on top and when ever they ventured into the Wildfires' 22m, they left with points.
Veni Vahai, who was strong at inside centre, powered his way across to get the Wildfires back within seven points, but that was as close as they got.
"I was really disappointed with the last 15 minutes in the first half," Coleman said. "That was where we lost the game. We went back to watching like we did against Western Sydney (62-26 loss).
"I had a blow up in the sheds a half-time. We definitely came back and kept trying until the end but that 15 minutes cost us."
The Wildfires women went down 24-0 to unbeaten leaders Sydney University. Former Wallaroos captain Grace Hamilton played second row for the Wildfires.
Hooker Annabel Leighton became the first women's player to notch 50 games for the club.
