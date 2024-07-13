'People need to be trained': port paddle-out in preparation for blockade

CLIMATE activists have taken to the water in Newcastle to raise awareness and prepare for a planned port blockade.
Rising Tide community organiser Zack Schofield said about 60 people turned out to Horseshoe Beach on Saturday, July 13, between 12pm and 3pm.
"We had dozens of community members here in kayaks on the water ... and we've just welcomed in a coal ship," he said on Saturday afternoon.
The event in Newcastle on the weekend was part of a national tour to promote the People's Blockade later this year.
Rising Tide representatives have travelled to South Australia, Victoria, Queensland, the ACT and other parts of NSW to meet with members as part of the three-week tour.
Mr Schofield said Rising Tide had grand plans for 10,000 people to participate in 10 days of action, with seven spent in the Hunter and three in Canberra, in November.
"The Newcastle leg of the tour is all about showing that Rising Tide is committed to a fair and fully-funded transition for the Hunter," he said.
"People across Australia recognise that getting transition right in the Hunter is of national importance.
"We need to leave coal behind, but not workers."
On Saturday, two safety boats with motors were in Newcastle Harbour and participants were in kayaks, undertaking capsize exercises and other training.
Mr Schofield said building confidence on the water and learning safety would be crucial when it came to paddling out for the Newcastle Harbour blockade.
He said the scale of the event Rising Tide was preparing for was "unprecedented", with plans for a 50-hour port blockade.
"If it's going to be done and managed well, people need to be trained and experienced," he said.
A water police boat was out and about on Saturday afternoon but Mr Schofield confirmed there were no issues, and the event did not interfere with tug boats or ships.
"Overall, the atmosphere has been extremely positive and family-friendly," he said.
There were face-painting and inflatables on shore, as well as a barbecue. More training events in preparation for the People's Blockade can be expected.
Former Hunter coal worker Ian Hodgson said the era of coal mining was coming to end.
"Our governments must find the backbone to stand up to mining companies and do what's required to maintain ongoing employment in our region," he said.
After last year's blockade, 97-year-old retired Newcastle Uniting Church minister Alan Stuart proudly stood alongside more than 100 people who were arrested after they refused to leave the water when the 30-hour protest permit expired on November 27.
In 2023, as many as 3000 protesters were expected to hit the water.
