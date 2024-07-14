High-flying Falcons gunning for unbeaten Bandits in play-offs

Bring on Albury.
Newcastle coach Kristy Bultitude can't wait to take on the unbeaten NBL1 East leaders after the Falcons completed the regular season with a 99-52 demolition of Maitland at home on Saturday.
The NBL1 East finals format has been altered this season.
The top four play each other in the first round of the play-offs with the winners progressing to a grand-final qualifier. The losers get a second chance.
Teams placed fifth to eighth meet in an elimination play-off.
Despite beating Maitland, the Falcons slipped to fourth after Manly beat Norths and Central Coast to grab third.
As a result, the Falcons are away to Albury on Saturday.
A Lauren Jackson-inspired Bandits thrashed the Falcons 98-66 in Albury in June.
Jackson is now with the Opals headed to the Paris Olympics and won't feature in the play-offs.
"I'm quite happy to go to Albury," Bultitude said. "I have said all along, they are a completely different team without Lauren Jackson. We match up quite well. Isla Juffermans and [Albury centre] Unique Thompson are back to basket bigs.
"When we went down there, we were under strength, we were sick, had injuries and it wasn't a great weekend. Now, with the mindset we have, we will give them a shake."
The Falcons dominated from the outset against Maitland.
They led 30-13 at quarter-time and extended the margin in each quarter.
Juffermans (22 points and 11 rebounds) was unstoppable inside. Hannah Chicken (16 points, seven rebounds) and Nicole Munger (15 points and eight rebounds) joined in on the act as the Falcons converted at 45 per cent, including 43 per cent from long range.
At the other end, they were just as ruthless, securing 16 steals for the game.
"Hannah was great," Bultitide said. "Coming out of the sheds at half-time, she scored our first 10 points. In the last couple of weeks. she has come on in leaps and bounds.
"At the start of third quarter, we got nine straight stops and scored 18 points on the back of it."
The Falcons men pushed the play-off bound Mustangs hard in an 85-64 defeat.
The home side led 32-28 three minutes from half-time, but went cold. The Mustangs went on a 17-3 to lead 45-35. From there, they took control.
Ryan Beisty delivered a typically wholehearted effort, scoring 16 points and hauling in seven rebounds, while Myles Cherry had 13 and eight rebounds.
"We dominated a lot of the first quarter and didn't have the buffer to show for it," Falcons coach Josh Morgan said. "For the majority of the year, defensively we have been right there. There are always going to be lapses and good teams do good things.
"Offensively, we couldn't quite work out how to avoid the periods where we didn't score for two or three minutes at a time. That is the key thing."
The Mustangs did a good job defensively on shooters Leo O'Boyle (nine points) and Francis Wineera-Mulvigill (four points)
"Leo had some good looks," Morgan said. "He definitely had more attention defensively. You could hear them yelling 'close out' whenever he got the ball. He was pretty frustrated with his shooting performance. The thing about him is that he gives you something else. he grabbed eight rebounds and lifted the intensity at the defensive end."
