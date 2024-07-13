Trump rushed off stage after apparent shooting at rally

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has been rushed off stage during a campaign rally in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania, after what sounded like multiple shots.
Video appeared to show blood on his ear and armed law enforcement officers were then seen on a roof near the stage where Trump was standing.
Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.
He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams rang out from the crowd. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.
The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.
His motorcade has left the venue. It was not clear how or what injuries he may have sustained, but in a statement his spokesperson Steven Cheung said the former president "is fine."
"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow," he said.
The US Secret Service chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi also issued a statement saying Mr Trump was safe.
"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former president is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," Guglielmi said in a statement.
Armed law enforcement officers were also seen on a roof near the stage where Trump was standing.
The venue was abandoned with chairs knocked over and yellow police tape around the stage.
A helicopter flew above and law enforcement walked through the area, according to the video feed.
US President Joe Biden said he was not briefed on the reported shooting, speaking to reporters as he walked out of church in Delaware. He has subsequently received a briefing on the incident.
The US Republican leader in the Senate Senator Mitch McConnell issued statement.
"Tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally. Violence has no place in our politics. We appreciate the swift work of the Secret Service and other law enforcement," he said.
Former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison labelled it an assassination attempt.
