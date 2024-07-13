Newcastle Herald
Trump rushed off stage after apparent shooting at rally

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 14 2024 - 9:34am, first published 8:45am
Donald Trump has been rushed off stage. Picture AP
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has been rushed off stage during a campaign rally in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania, after what sounded like multiple shots.

