Abused and bullied at school, fight coach starts mental health gym

A new gym in Mayfield West will help men build strong bodies and minds, while providing mentors and free classes for young males.
Bro Fit Newcastle, which opened on Monday, will help males with their physical and mental health.
Owner Rich Fogarty said "there's a million gyms in Newcastle".
"It's the mental health awareness, education and support that I'm bringing into the gym that makes this different," Mr Fogarty said.
"Us men don't like to talk about our feelings too much. I'm passionate about changing that."
He aims to create a positive environment at the gym that helps males open up and make healthy connections, while getting a workout.
"We'll have education and guest speakers on Sunday mornings before we do sessions."
He aims to get "older blokes out of the pubs and house" to focus on their physical and mental health, while inspiring them to be "better men, fathers and husbands".
The idea is that these men will improve their wellbeing and then "give advice and help the youth coming through".
Mr Fogarty had a 12-year fighting career in combat sports - including boxing, muay Thai and ring karate - before going into coaching.
He did much of his coach training at Jackson Wink MMA [Mixed Martial Arts], a renowned academy in Albuquerque in the US.
"I've been in the fight game for 30-plus years now," he said.
Mr Fogarty learned self defence after being abused and bullied at school in Islington in the 1970s and '80s.
"I had red hair and freckles, so I wasn't the most popular dude in school. I got to the point where the bullying got too much," he said.
"I went to school every day fearing for my life, thinking how can I get out of these fights today, where can I hide? That was the ongoing battle every single day.
"I started to learn the fight game and I was good at it. I had a lot of aggression to take out."
It was important to him to show masculinity in a productive way, while also working on his mental health.
"When the head noise starts, it can be a torture chamber," he said.
"Being around positive people and looking at positive aspects of life helps."
Helping others also helps.
He started Ringside Youth Foundation in Newcastle about seven years ago to mentor youngsters.
"We worked with students at Newcastle, Callaghan and Wallsend high schools," he said.
He will combine the Bro Fit gym's activities with his foundation to create a community of males, young and old, helping each other.
Youth classes sponsored by businesses are planned through the foundation, so 10- to 15-year-olds can train for free.
In recent years, he lived in Melbourne but sought a return to Newcastle.
Bro Fit originated in Penrith with brothers Tama and James Te Huna.
They approached Mr Fogarty about taking the Bro Fit brand to Newcastle.
"I think Newcastle could do with it. I was like, man I'm going back to Newy," he said.
"We've spent about $70,000 decking the gym out - all the machines and a boxing ring."
