Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Vision to turn vacant block in city's CBD into affordable housing

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated July 14 2024 - 12:06pm, first published 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hunter Street site is being investigated as a potential affordable housing development. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The Hunter Street site is being investigated as a potential affordable housing development. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

A VACANT block of land on Hunter Street could become home to affordable housing, easing the housing stress experienced by thousands of Novocastrians.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.