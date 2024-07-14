Trio of title contenders post three-figure thrashings in Black Diamond Cup

THERE'S now four sides sharing top spot on the men's Black Diamond Cup ladder following a weekend where a trio of title contenders won by margins over 100.
Terrigal Avoca, Cardiff and Warners Bay each enjoyed runaway victories on Saturday, all joining Newcastle City (bye) on 32 competition points with three rounds remaining in the regular season.
This quartet are locked for AFL Hunter Central Coast finals, but where they finish from first to fourth becomes the battle on the run home.
Seven goals to both Kaiden McNamara and Toby Burns helped Terrigal Avoca (28.14-182) demolish The Entrance-Bateau Bay (4.3-27) by 155 at Bateau Bay Oval.
Ten players landed majors for Cardiff (21.23-149) as they breezed past Maitland (1.3-9) by 140 at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
Zac Munz, Mark Dignam, Joe Harrison and Brady Sweetnam shared 15 goals between them as Warners Bay (21.13-139) easily accounted for Killarney Vale (3.9-27) by 112 at Paddy Clifton Oval.
Key clashes left in the draw are Terrigal Avoca v Cardiff (July 27), City v Terrigal Avoca (August 3) and Cardiff v City (August 10).
Terrigal Avoca have a game in hand while a bye awaits Warners Bay next round.
In the women's Black Diamond Cup on Saturday, City and Terrigal Avoca both won convincingly. There were also two forfeits.
