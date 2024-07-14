Northstars suffer seventh overtime loss in 2024 after seven-round shootout

Northstars import Francis Drolet netted a double but Newcastle have now suffered back-to-back shootout losses against Adelaide, part of seven overtime defeats in total this season.
Drolet put the hosts ahead twice in the first two periods at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Saturday, taking his personal tally to 17 for the year, only for the Adrenaline to equalise on both occasions.
Scoreless in the third period and overtime, the game was decided in a shootout with no goals recorded until Adelaide's Kaden Elder converted in the seventh round.
The 3-2 result, a repeat of last weekend, squares the 2024 series between conference leaders Newcastle and Adelaide.
The Northstars travel to Melbourne next for an Australian Ice Hockey League double header, Mustangs (July 20) and Ice (July 21), before welcoming neighbours Central Coast (July 28).
Newcastle has a 12-13 record from 25 appearances so far this campaign, including 10 wins from 16 fixtures settled in regular time. However, only twice have the Northstars been successful in nine overtime battles.
