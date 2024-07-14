Manager scores late match winner for Souths in NDWHA premier league

Souths manager Tori Taylor turned striker and match winner in Newcastle on Saturday, netting the decisive goal late in a high-scoring women's premier league hockey clash.
Souths beat Regals 5-4 in what was largely a tit-for-tat affair, now reducing the margin between third and second respectively on the ladder.
"She [Taylor] is actually our manager and runs around in second grade. We were a bit short and threw her up at high striker and she's tapped it in past the keeper," Souths coach Scott New said.
New praised the resilience shown by Souths in round 12.
"It was just one of those games. I think all the breaks they [Regals] were up, but we just didn't give up," New said.
"Which is something that hasn't gone well for us the last few weeks."
Gosford later accounted for University 3-0 at Newcastle International Hockey Centre.
Elsewhere and Alice Tayler landed her first goal as Oxfords defeated Norah Head 4-1 at Central Coast Hockey Park on Sarurday.
Tigers had the bye.
In men's competition there was a weekend off for Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League.
