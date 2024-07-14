Newcastle Herald
Cars destroyed in suspicious fire at Hunter hospital, building saved

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated July 14 2024 - 12:36pm, first published 11:52am
Eight cars were destroyed or badly damaged in a suspicious fire at Muswellbrook Hospital early on Sunday morning.

