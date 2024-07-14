Nuclear energy a 'job killer' for the Hunter Valley, senator declares

Nuclear energy will be a "job killer" in the Hunter Valley and scare away potential renewable energy investment, Greens Senator David Shoebridge has declared.
The Greens senator was in the region to meet with Hunter Valley party members, and said locals were frustrated the Coalition wasn't even pretending to consult with the community about "imposing another toxic industry on the Hunter".
The Coalition has declared that if elected, it will build a small-modular nuclear reactor at the former Liddell Power Station.
"It's a job killer - there are thousands of jobs on offer in the Hunter in a vibrant renewable energy sector over the next two decades," Senator Shoebridge said.
"The only thing a nuclear power plant would do is put those jobs at risk by threatening the confidence in the sector to invest in renewable energy projects."
Senator Shoebridge said the Coalition's push for nuclear was less about energy security and more about opposition to renewables.
"The very cynical would say the fossil fuel donors of the Coalition are a significant part of this play, because the more uncertainty there is for renewables, the longer they can delay transitioning," he said.
"I have a lot of faith in the common sense of the electorate. I'm sure as the electorate puts the common sense blow torch of this, they'll see how dangerous it is not just for the environment, but for the region's economy.
The Greens politician's visit to the region comes just days after the Nationals were in the Hunter Valley to host a nuclear energy forum in Maitland, which featured Robert Parker, the former president of Australian Nuclear Association.
Nationals MP for Lyne David Gillespie said more than 100 people attended the event.
"Australia is already a nuclear nation. We are a developer and exporter of nuclear medical technology and we have a state-of-the-art reactor operating right in the middle of Sydney staffed by some of the world's best experts," Dr Gillespie said.
"After taking the time to hear from world leading experts in nuclear energy at facilities in Canada and the United States, I believe Australia needs nuclear energy not only as a source of cheaper baseload power to secure our energy grid, but also with its zero emissions.
"Over the course of the next decade, we will be operating Defence Force Submarines through the AUKUS initiative. We have a third of the world's uranium reserves. It only makes sense to develop nuclear energy."
