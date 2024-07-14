'Scumbag' steals marine rescue donation tin amid search for Luke Smith

A 'SCUMBAG' who stole a Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie donation tin from a Blacksmiths hardware shop in the same week volunteers spent hours searching for missing boatie Luke Smith has copped the ire of locals.
Blacksmiths Home Timber and Hardware owner Vanessa Marshall said she felt sick when she realised someone had helped themselves to the donation tin.
"It's one thing to steal, but you don't steal charity tins, you just don't," she said.
"What sort of person does that?
"Everyone just straight away felt sick."
The theft took place on Friday afternoon, and within 15 minutes staff noticed that the boat-shaped tin that raises funds for Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie had disappeared.
A review of CCTV footage showed a man walking out with the tin tucked into his jacket.
Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie members are volunteers, who man the radio base at Swansea Heads on a 24-hour schedule every day of the year.
For the past week crews have spent countless hours combing Lake Macquarie looking for missing fisherman Luke Smith.
Mr Smith, 23, was fishing on board a tinny in the Swansea Channel on July 6 when it hit a buoy in the dark and flipped, throwing him and his three mates into the water.
The three men, two aged 23 and one aged 20, were able to make it to shore. It is understood Mr Smith tried to help his friend to safety before he disappeared. He hasn't been seen since.
Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie unit commander Jim Wright said he was disappointed that someone would steal the donation tin.
"We rely heavily on donations from the public and grants," he said.
"Although we get some funding from the government, from Marine Rescue New South Wales, it certainly doesn't cover all our costs.
"I mean, our fuel costs last year were like $53,000."
Ms Marshall said the donation tin helps marine rescue crews undertake their important work.
"They're local, they do a lot in the lake and they virtually run 100 per cent on donations," she said.
"They're a really important part of people knowing they're safe if they go out and get into trouble, they're all volunteers that run it, they're beautiful people and they're generous themselves.
"I was glad that we were able to identify who took the tin, that made me feel better, at least we know who did it and the power of the community is always going to be better than that one person."
A positive has come out of the negative, with Blacksmiths Home Timber and Hardware now putting on a fundraiser barbecue on Saturday, July 20.
All funds raised will go towards Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie and Ms Marshall said the community has thrown their support behind it.
"It's just beautiful, so many people have a heart of gold," she said.
"We all decided, let's turn this into something that's going to be way better for everybody.
"I think through one person's actions, as bad as that was, we're going to make it so much better."
The barbecue starts at 9am.
