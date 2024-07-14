Hatfield stunner sparks Weston to win, keeps play-off hopes alive

STRIKER Chris Hatfield scored a double, including a stunning individual effort, to lead Weston to a 3-0 shut out of New Lambton at Rockwell Automation Park on Sunday and keep the Bears faint play-off hopes alive.
Hatfield produced a contender for goal of the year to break a deadlock in the 40th minute. Collecting the ball near the right touchline, he skipped inside a defender and then unleashed a stinging left-foot shot from the edge of the box, which beat keeper Shayne van As and went under the bar.
The win moved the Bears to 22 points, six points behind fifth-placed Charlestown with five matches to play.
Valentine produced a resolute defensive display to hold Newcastle Olympic to a scoreless draw at Darling St Oval and moved to 24 points.
The home side had the majority of chances, but couldn't produce a killer blow.
Veteran defenders Carl Thornton and Liam Thornton were outstanding for the visitors. They got a foot in where needed, blocked passing channel and were strong in the air.
Former Jet Jason Hoffman was a constant threat and was involved in the home side's best chance.
Lachlan West stung the gloves of Brodie Volkiene in the 33rd minute. Hoffman reacted quickest but a defender got a peice of his put-back and it screwed wide for a corner.
At the top of the table, premiers Lambton bounced back to form with a 2-1 win over Charlestown on Saturday.
After consecutive loss to Magic (6-0) and Olympic (2-1), the Jaffas needed a response and delivered at Edden Oval.
Nathan Verity put the home side ahead with a header, which as cancelled out by Jackson Hendo just before half-time.
Japanese midfielder Yuhei Sato scored the winner in the 77th minute.
"The Magic game was tough," Jaffas coach Dave Tanchevski said. "I thought we played well against Olympic and were the better team, but didn't take our chances. We can't complain, we had a pretty good run, 27 games unbeaten. We are not used to losing two in a row.
"It was good to bounce back. Even against Charlestown, we missed some clear cut chances, which would have put the game to bed.
"We have to get more clinical if we want to keep fighting for the minor premiership."
In Saturday's other games, Broadmeadow beat Maitland 4-1, Ryan Feutz scored all of Edgeworth's goals in a 4-0 rout of Adamstown and Cooks Hill thrashed Lake Macquarie 7-2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.