Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

'Scumbag' steals rescue donation tin amid search

July 15 2024 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's never a good time to steal, but the timing of a thief who nicked a donation tin from a hardware store is particularly poor.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.