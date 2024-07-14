'Scumbag' steals rescue donation tin amid search

There's never a good time to steal, but the timing of a thief who nicked a donation tin from a hardware store is particularly poor.
The donation jar was raising money for the local NSW Marine Rescue, who have spent the last week searching for Luke Smith, who went missing last weekend.
But the shop has turned the negative into a positive, Madeline Link reports.
Newcastle-based suicide prevention expert has welcomed the government's plan to create a new law to "drive down suicide rates in NSW". Damon Cronshaw has the details.
The Newcastle Herald has been campaigning for improved mental health services, and we see this as a small but important step forward.
Jamieson Murphy, news director
