Ruthless Manly put Knights to the sword in 44-6 trouncing

NEWCASTLE's makeshift backline was ruthlessly exposed in a 44-6 hammering from Manly at Brookvale Oval on Sunday.
Depleted by the absence of State of Origin stars Kalyn Ponga, Dane Gagai and Bradman Best, and with winger Enari Tuala unavailable through injury, the Knights lacked experience on both edges and the Sea Eagles made them pay.
The home side ran in four tries in a dominant first half to lead 20-0 at the interval, leaving the Knights facing a forlorn task in the second stanza.
The Sea Eagles continued the onslaught after the resumption to run in a further four tries.
The result continued Newcastle's horrendous record at Brookvale, where they have won only four of 23 matches since their 1988 foundation season. It was a crucial win for Manly, who were a point ahead of Newcastle on the competition ladder before the game kicked off.
The Sea Eagles climbed to seventh on the ladder, while the Knights dropped from ninth to 10th, two points adrift of the top eight.
Newcastle now face a crucial game at home on Saturday against Brisbane, who are in the midst of a form slump after six consecutive defeats.
Manly, who also had personnel issues of their own without Origin representatives Daly Cherry-Evans and Jake Trbojevic and injured fullback Toluta'u Koula, wasted no time in exposing Newcastle's edge defence.
They opened the scoring in the fifth minute, when centre Reuben Garrick and winger Jason Saab created an overlap. Saab passed back inside and halfback Jamie Humphreys, making his NRL debut, dived over for a try.
Twelve minutes later, Manly champion Tom Trbojevic leapt high above Newcastle fullback Fletcher Sharpe to catch a high kick and score.
Saab and centre Tommy Talau posted tries before the break to give the home side a commanding advantage.
Newcastle's cause was not helped when winger Greg Marzhew, their most experienced outside back, suffered a leg injury in a tackle and spent the rest of the first half hobbling.
Fundamental errors and penalties by the visitors also allowed the Sea Eagles to stay on the front foot.
Teenage winger Lehi Hopoate scored two second-half tries for Manly, while Garrick and back-rower Haumole Olakau'atu also crossed.
A 72nd-minute try by skipper Tyson Frizell at least enabled the Knights to put some points on the board.
