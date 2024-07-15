Valentine appoint rookie to coach men's NPL side in 2025

Valentine have turned to rookie coach Kallum Garbett to take over their NPL men's side next season from Maitland-bound Adam Hughes.
Garbett coaches the club's under-16s side and was a first-grade assistant to Hughes last year. Phoenix made the announcement to members via a message on the weekend.
The club had been searching for a replacement for Hughes since late last month, after he told Valentine he was taking on a role elsewhere after this season. He was later confirmed as the Magpies' director of football and men's head coach for 2025. He replaces head coach Michael Bolch, who was not able to take on both jobs.
Hughes came to Phoenix in 2020 and has been technical director, head coach and player there since taking over from coach Darren Sills early in the 2020 campaign.
Valentine had hoped to find a replacement for Hughes to take on both the TD and head coaching positions. The Newcastle Herald understands Jets championship-winning coach Gary van Egmond and Cooks Hill boss Chris Zoricich were among those linked to the dual role.
However, Garbett will rise to the coaching position, while Cas Wright will take over as TD. Wright has been an top-grade assistant and the reserve grade coach at Valentine in recent seasons. She will also be an assistant to Garbett in first grade next year.
In making the announcement, the club told members that Garbett was "a dedicated Valentine FC member, capable coach, mentor and motivator, and importantly, is well respected and liked within the club.
"Please join the committee in congratulating Cas and Kal on their appointments. We are confident that the future is in good hands, and that Cas and Kal will bring a new level of enthusiasm and cohesion to the club, further building on the excellent foundation that has been built over the past few years. Over the next couple of weeks we will be working through a player retention process, now that these vital roles have been filled."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.