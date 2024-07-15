Young squad no longer an excuse for Jets: Scott

RYAN Scott grew frustrated at the Newcastle Jets being always referred to as a 'young squad' last season.
The keeper is adamant that being young cannot be an excuse in the up-coming campaign.
The Jets, with an average age of 23, had the least experienced squad in the A-League in 2023-24.
If anything, they will be younger again this season after the departure of elder statesmen Jason Hoffman, Carl Jenkinson, Brandon O'Neill and Jason Berthomier.
Former Socceroos defender Aleks Susnjar, who started training on Monday and turns 29 next month, is the senior player in the group. Scott, 28, is the only other player older than 25.
Coach Rob Stanton also plans to sign a senior striker and midfielder to complete the roster.
The core of the team, though young, now has more than 60 A-League games under their belts.
"The senior players are usually 35. For us this year it will be 25 to 28," Scott said. "We are going to have to mature as a group if we want to be successful.
"I was getting a bit frustrated hearing we were a young squad all the time last season because we are playing in a senior competition. I understand we were young and their were learnings last year. Maybe the frustration was around that we weren't learning quick enough. The same thing kept happening and we kept dropping games.
"Last season was more of a development season. A lot of players played the most games they have in a season. I was one of those.
"This year is about getting results and winning games. I'm sure we will learn along the way. There will be times when he do make mistakes and do get punished. At the end of the day, it is a results driven business."
As well as welcome new players, the Jets have new owners after Maverick Sports Partners took over the club six weeks ago.
"There was a lot of uncertainty at the back end of last season," Scott said. "It was pleasing that it got sorted.
"There is a lot of work going on in the background to get this club back to a steady position and heading in the right direction. We are going to have to play our part on the pitch. There is a real buzz around the club. As players, we have to take advantage of that, get people through the gates and get this club rocking again."
The Jets will take on Sydney in a friendly on Thursday, before the Australia Cup qualifier against Western United in Darwin on July 24.
"We have a Cup game so spots are up for grabs from the get-go," Scott said. "Everyone wants to impress the coach.
"It will be a great test. We want to win that game and get into the round of 32. It is great to go on a cup run and have competitive fixtures during the preseason."
Scott is coming off a career-best season in which he was second in the league for saved shots with 121.
"I was happy with my season, I'm also very aware that it was last season," Scott said. "That is finished. I have to go again and back it up.
"I have some great young goalkeepers behind me. Noah James gets his chance. He has been at the club a long time and is a very good keeper. I'm quite aware that if he gets a chance to play, he is more than capable of taking it. He is also one of my best mates, which is always fun.
"We have Zac Bowling coming through as well. He has had a good season in the youth team. He is another for the future. It will be a competitive goalkeeper's union."
