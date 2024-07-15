Hunter lives in hope of winning government's funding shell game

The NSW government receives about $4,800,000,000 each year in coal royalties. In return, the Hunter gets access to the Royalties for Rejuvenation funds set up by the previous government.
But such funding "cannot be accessed until 2028-2029, or until the fund reaches $250 million" under the new Future Jobs and Investment Authorities.
It seems to be not quite as bad as the $12.7 million from the NSW government's Restart NSW Hunter Infrastructure Investment Fund for a passenger terminal given in 2017 and then taken back in 2019.
We live in hope of winning the shell game.
Your correspondent ('Comparison the key', NH, 11/7) is behind the times. His comments about renewable energy being "something that doesn't work most of the time" etc, put him back in the time of former Coalition governments.
As Professor Phillip O'Neill wrote following his analysis of AEMO's latest Integrated Storage Plan: "The renewables rollout is well and truly underway" ('Effective community consultation well worth the energy', NH 1/7)).
Renewables have already passed 40 per cent in the electricity mix despite the wasted Coalition years.
As for Dutton's unrealistic, unachievable proposal for nuclear generators all over the country, enough facts are now in the public arena for any interested person, with an open mind, to dismiss this fantasy out of hand. Worldwide, nuclear is being overtaken by renewables as the preferred source of power.
The transition to renewables is a monumental challenge, made more difficult by the lack of bipartisan support.
Imagine if instead of promoting a fantasy and spreading misinformation that creates confusion and discord, and which entraps the gullible, the Coalition got behind renewables? The technology is here or under development; the natural resources - wind, solar, critical minerals - are here.
The lack of bipartisan support has led to caution among international investors about backing Australian renewable energy projects. With bipartisan support they would be queuing to invest - and to accelerate the transition.
Like your correspondent Julie Robinson, ('PM's appointment on envoy questioned', NH 12/7), I am disturbed by the appointment of the county's first anti-Semitism special envoy.
The Australian Human Rights Commision (AHRC), pilloried by the previous Coalition government, is now being ignored by the current government.
The AHRC has a Race Relations Commissioner who has been trying to develop anti-racism strategies to combat the noticeable rise in racism, often provoked by our political leaders. This has been evident for many years, as our First Nations people, or any Australian of non-European background, can attest from their personal experience.
Political support for the work of the AHRC would be a good start in combating racist attacks.
In response to Michael Parris's article ('Tip off the list for stadium', NH, 11/7), I had to do a double take at Newcastle council's statement that Wallarah and Blackley ovals were "the only site that met criteria" for the proposed Newcastle Basketball stadium. Are they serious?
In a city that is 187 square kilometres, there is no other location for this build than on three ovals that are used by other sporting groups, 1200 high school students, in a known flood prone area that is traffic bedlam most weekends? Really?
For a council that manages 147 sports grounds, this site one on a main road in a residential area is the only one suitable? Even basketball's paid consultant Joe Lantz suggested there could be land in the Western corridor (Minmi area) that may be suitable, so why hasn't this been explored? How many options were considered before it was declared the "only one"?
There is a clear agenda to keep all these sporting codes in one area, but for what purpose? How many people play hockey then run to their basketball match before darting off to watch the Knights?
Putting all these events together just creates mayhem on the road and makes no logical sense.
Please try harder Newcastle council.
American politics can't get any more farcical than the deplorable assassination attempt on Sunday. One can only imagine the rhetoric to follow. A likely basis for the response, Trump: "it was only a flesh wound the wimp only used a .22 calibre bullet". Biden: "we will ban .22 calibre bullets to stop this happening again". As senseless as it was, the soap opera I'm sure will continue. I'm so over it.
Apparently all the lunatics in America are not on Donald Trump's side.
I thought the cartoon by Broelman in the Newcastle Herald (15/7) was very appropriate. Former president Trump has in the past been seen to support not necessarily assassinations, but robust actions against those who would stand in the way of what he believed to be right.
"Violence has no place in our political system" says American politicians. I find this quite humorous. America is littered with political assassinations.
Who came up with the idea that a water park near the ocean is a good thing? ("Council seeking playground contractor", NH 13/7). We could have bets on whether the skate park will be finished first.
The wounded, yet defiant, former president Donald Trump. Picture Getty Images
IMAGE
No need to stress over uranium supplies Dave Hamilton ("Uranium supply questioned", NH 13/7). Fortunately, a close ally of ours has the world's largest supply, with around 40 per cent of global reserves - enough to last us thousands of years. That country? Australia.
