Stone poised to continue coaching at Newcastle RL club Wests in 2025

Former NRL, English Super League and international coach Rick Stone looks set to continue at Newcastle RL club Western Suburbs for a third season.
Stone, currently in the second and final year of his initial deal with the Rosellas, says he's agreed to stay at Harker Oval in 2025.
"I've agreed to coach Wests again," Stone told the Newcastle Herald.
"I don't think we've signed a contract or anything ... but we've sort of started the recruitment phase.
"We're probably going to need a few players, like every other club, but the majority of our squad hopefully will be staying around. After speaking to the majority of them, it looks pretty positive.
"In the background that's going on, but obviously our main focus is on winning games and getting ourselves back in the contest."
Coming off a fortnight break Wests (13 points) sit sixth on the competition ladder, three shy of nearest rivals and upcoming opponents Central (16).
The Rosellas meet the Butcher Boys at St John Oval on Sunday (3:15pm) with Luke Walsh, potentially in his last campaign, and Will Smith likely back together in the halves.
Meanwhile, the Pickers coach Matt Lantry confirmed on Monday that Brock Lamb has been cleared of a fracture in his ankle but will undergo further scans to determine the extent of an injury suffered during a 26-24 win over Central at Maitland Sportsground on the weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.