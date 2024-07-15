'Sudden and heartbreaking': man trapped under car at Lambton dies

A MAN has died after he became trapped under his vehicle in an accident his family has called "sudden and heartbreaking".
Emergency services rushed to a home on Griffiths Road at Lambton about 2pm on Saturday on reports a man had become trapped under a car.
Johnathan O'Neill, believed to be in his 40's, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene but he sadly passed away.
NSW Police confirmed they have received no other reports of injury.
"Officers attached to Newcastle City Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident," A NSW Police spokesperson said.
"A report will be prepared for the Coroner."
A GoFundMe page has been started by Mr O'Neill's niece online to raise funds for his funeral.
According to the fundraiser Mr O'Neill was a pensioner. His niece said "any support will help take the ease and stress off our family during this terrible time".
