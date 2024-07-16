Cessnock Leagues Club size doubles in $18m expansion as population booms

The Cessnock Leagues Club will double the size of its venue in anticipation of the region's growing population, which is expected to skyrocket in the coming decade.
The $18-million renovation will increase the club's seating capacity from 700 to almost 1400, adding more than 1700-square-metres of outdoor space.
There will be a new playground and restaurant, with Cessnock Hospitality Group (CHG) relocating its other venue, the Vincent Street Kitchen + Bar.
CHG chief executive Paul Cousins said the proposed redevelopment was the result of extensive demographic market research.
Cessnock is one of the fastest growing council areas in NSW outside of Sydney. It was home to 63,600 people at last count in 2021 and is expected to have 112,500 residents by 2041.
"Our research highlighted the significant growth coming to Cessnock and the surrounding suburbs over the next decade or more, and this population growth will create strong demand for quality hospitality and leisure services in the region," he said.
The expansion will also include a refurbishment of the club's bars and gaming facilities and a bigger car park.
Mr Cousins said the redevelopment marked a new era in the facility's history, as it transitioned away from a traditional local club into a hospital venue.
"We want to create something that a broad cross section of the community would consider for their local venue," he said.
"The addition of the restaurant will make it more of a destination, rather than just another option for the local area."
CHG has lodged the development application with Cessnock council, with work expected to commence in early 2025 and completed in early 2026.
"Based on the growth that's coming, this development will be the first of many for the city that adds to the social infrastructure and improves the quality of living," Mr Cousins said.
