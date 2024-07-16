Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Cessnock Leagues Club size doubles in $18m expansion as population booms

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
July 16 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist impression of the upgrade, which the club's owners decided was necessary after looking at population forecasts. Picture supplied
An artist impression of the upgrade, which the club's owners decided was necessary after looking at population forecasts. Picture supplied

The Cessnock Leagues Club will double the size of its venue in anticipation of the region's growing population, which is expected to skyrocket in the coming decade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director and business reporter. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.