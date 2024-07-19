Grand Merewether estate merges rich history with modern luxury and location

8 Kempster Road, Merewether
7 beds | 5 bath | 3 car
Originally crafted by the esteemed local architects Pitt & Merewether around 1924, this tri-level masterpiece set on 2002 sqm seamlessly merges timeless period architecture with the best of resort-style living.
Adding to the allure of 'Takamuna' (meaning 'house on the hill) is a contemporary two-bedroom guest house, ideal for multi-generational living or hosting visitors.
As one of Merewether's finest properties, you'll wake up to breathtaking sunrises, enjoy sweeping ocean views, refreshing sea breezes, and the sparkling city lights by night from this coveted blue-chip location.
If you're a surfer or an ocean swimmer, it's an easy decision to grab your board and towel and head down to the beach or the sea baths for a refreshing start to your day.
"It is truly rare to find a property with such a unique offering of privacy in Newcastle's finest suburb," listing agent Lyndall Allan from Salt Property Newcastle said.
"This is the most grand estate I have seen in my 25 years in real estate, and I look forward to matching this wonderful property to its new owners."
Timeless in design and unmatched in quality, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom home, along with the guest house, stands proudly on nearly half an acre.
Resort-style amenities include a 10m swimming pool, a full size tennis court, and a massive games room with a unique window providing an underwater view into the pool.
Lovingly restored by Newcastle's finest architects, builders, landscapers, and tradespeople, this home retains its original grandeur while embracing 21st-century comforts.
Highlights include 10-1/2 ft ornate plaster ceilings, original Australian hardwood floors, elegant leadlight windows, picture rails, plate ledges, and two fireplaces now replaced with modern gas fires.
Luxurious Carrara marble tiles and underfloor heating elevate the bathrooms to a spa-like experience.
The bespoke, state-of-the-art kitchen and butler's pantry, featuring high-spec Gaggenau cooking appliances, have been thoughtfully relocated to the heart of the home, offering a clear line of sight to the entire estate.
Seamless connection to the travertine-paved pergola with an Eclipse roof makes entertaining effortless.
"Seize the opportunity to become the fortunate new custodian of this remarkable home, embracing its rich history and modern luxuries," Ms Allan said.
"Enjoy the vibrant shopping and dining scene nearby at The Junction precinct.
"And for medical staff, the convenience of a four-minute drive to Lingard Private Hospital is a bonus."
