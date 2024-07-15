Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

Free shuttle bus services to John Hunter Hospital resume

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated July 15 2024 - 2:04pm, first published 1:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery and Hunter New England Local Health District chief executive Tracey McCosker.
Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery and Hunter New England Local Health District chief executive Tracey McCosker.

The free John Hunter Hospital shuttle bus has resumed services to McDonald Jones Stadium.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.