Sawn-off shotgun with serial number removed lands man a jail term

By Nick Bielby
Updated July 15 2024 - 4:09pm, first published 4:08pm
Toronto courthouse, where William Rogan was sentenced for gun, drug and theft charges on July 15. File picture
A man charged after police found a gun and ammunition in his self-storage unit, while he was on bail for hiding a sawn-off shotgun in the roof of his mum's home, has been sentenced to two years in jail.

