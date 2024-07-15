Abused and bullied: coach opens mental health gym

Hunter councils want a clear plan, more money and quick action from the state government's proposed economic transition authority, Michael Parris reports.
More than 57 per cent of the NSW government's $4.8 billion in coal royalties come from the Hunter.
In return, our 10 councils get to split $25 million with four other mining regions to plan their community's transition away from the coal sector.
A local fight coach has opened a men's mental health gym. Bro Fit in Mayfield West will help men build strong bodies and minds, while providing mentors and free classes for young males.
"Us men don't like to talk about our feelings too much. I'm passionate about changing that," gym owner Rich Fogarty told our health reporter Damon Cronshaw.
The Newcastle Herald has been an ongoing advocate for improving mental health services, and couldn't agree with Rich more.
Have a tenacious Tuesday (and if you see Jack Black in town before his Tenacious D concert, let us know!)
Jamieson Murphy, news director
