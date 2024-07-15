Calls for offshore wind Senate inquiry to visit Port Stephens

The community consultation process conducted in the lead-up to the creation of Australia's offshore wind zones will be scrutinised in an upcoming Senate inquiry.
The Senate voted 31-30 in favour of establishing the inquiry, which was proposed by Hunter-based Nationals senator Ross Cadell.
It follows significant criticism of the offshore wind consultation process by Hunter and Illawarra communities.
Among other issues, the inquiry will look at the consultation process used for the offshore wind zones, the level of community engagement, the consent of traditional owners and the impacts on marine life.
The matter will go before the Environment and Communications References Committee, with a report due in February next year.
A spokeswoman for Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the government welcomed the opportunity to hear from communities and stakeholders around Australia.
"The Senate Inquiry is a process conducted through Parliament and runs in parallel with work underway to progress Australia's offshore wind areas.
"The Government welcomes the opportunity to hear from communities, experts, and stakeholders around Australia. The outcome of the inquiry does not directly impact the regulatory process currently underway, which was established under the former government."
The Newcastle Herald recently reported that offshore wind opponents are planning to run in Port Stephens' three wards in the upcoming local government elections.
The independent candidates will campaign on behalf of multiple local groups opposed to offshore wind.
The elections are seen as a precursor to a possible tilt at the federal seat of Paterson.
East ward and mayoral candidate Mark Watson said the community consultation for the Hunter Offshore Wind project had been poor.
"It is widely known within our community that we have had a lack of consultation and engagement, it came as a surprise and shock to many," he said.
"Consultation by the departments of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water and proponents addressing concerns by the community were inadequate and sessions were poorly planned and advertised.
"Many in the community were not aware or unable to attend. It was not until the wind farm zone was declared in July 2023 that it was widely publicised."
Mr Watson called for the inquiry to visit Port Stephens.
"This is the centre where this Offshore wind farm will greatly impact our environment, marine life, tourism and small business," he said.
"Furthermore I will place a submission to the committee on behalf of the many who have been heavily outspoken against this wind farm from the very beginning. I also encourage concerned community members to do the same."
Labor Senator Katy Gallagher said the government had run a "considered, staged process to declare offshore wind zones", highlighting multiple opportunities for feedback and community consultation throughout.
"We've run this process consistent with consultation requirements outlined in the Offshore Electricity Infrastructure Act 2021, as legislated by the coalition," she said.
"Across the six zones, we've held face-to-face sessions with more than 3,800 people and reviewed more than 23,000 written submissions."
