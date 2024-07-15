'Oh Lordy': Trump assassination attempt amplifies noise around presidential election

An election year is never without drama, and Americans (and the rest of the world) thrive on it. The Dems are currently worried, but don't you worry, I hear plenty of loathing for Trump, everywhere. I was reminded when I stopped in Washington DC on Tuesday, July 9 and I listened to performance poets sing songs bashing him. The audience joined in to chant "never again" over and over again. I later watched, slightly amused, at the way people at the Smithsonian Portrait Gallery opted to take selfies with the portrait of Obama and cracked jokes in front of Trump's.