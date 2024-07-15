Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Graphic Content

Three-year-old girl found lying in filth when she died

By Mark Russell, Aap
July 15 2024 - 4:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A coroner is investigating the death of a three-year-old girl found in a cockroach-infested unit. (Mark Russell/AAP PHOTOS)
A coroner is investigating the death of a three-year-old girl found in a cockroach-infested unit. (Mark Russell/AAP PHOTOS)

Graphic content: This story contains details that could be disturbing to some viewers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.