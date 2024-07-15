Live and let die: Knights set for pivotal clash with Brisbane

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien subscribes to the theory that he'll worry about the NRL competition ladder after the last game of the regular season.
But if O'Brien's team can't beat the struggling Brisbane Broncos at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, they face the prospect of playing catch-up football for their final six games, knowing that any slip could be fatal.
After Sunday's 44-6 loss to Manly, Newcastle remain two points adrift of the top eight, among a logjam of teams still in with a chance of qualifying for the play-offs.
The 10th-placed Knights, who have eight wins from their first 17 games, will probably need at least five more victories to qualify for the post-season.
The Broncos are in an even more precarious position, having lost six consecutive games to slide to 13th, two points behind Newcastle.
In a live-and-let-die scenario, a win on Saturday could potentially lift the Knights to equal eighth on the points table, depending on other results, and leave Brisbane languishing with the also-rans.
Alternatively, a loss could leave Newcastle trailing the top eight by four points and facing a tightrope walk through their remaining preliminary rounds.
Adding to the intrigue, both teams will be heavily represented in Wednesday night's State of Origin series decider at Suncorp Stadium, and it remains to be seen how many of those elite players will back up on the weekend.
Newcastle will provide Kalyn Ponga and Dane Gagai for Queensland, as well as Bradman Best for NSW.
Brisbane's Origin contingent comprises Reece Walsh, Selwyn Cobbo and Pat Carrigan (Queensland), as well as NSW prop Payne Haas.
"Clearly they need to just worry about Wednesday night, those boys," O'Brien said. "So I don't want to comment on what we're going to do, too soon.
"We'll just see their involvements in the game, how they pull up, and make a decision."
O'Brien added that even if his three Origin stars were available, there were other issues that needed to be addressed.
"We don't need those three guys to set a tone with our contact and our energy," he said.
O'Brien said he felt the Knights "dipped a toe" against Manly and "got what we deserved" for not showing more intent.
"But we can't let it define us," he said. "We need to pick ourselves up and regroup."
The Knights will be hoping that five-eighth Tyson Gamble is available to return against his former club, having spent nine weeks on the sidelines recovering from a broken bone in his foot.
Interchange forward Brodie Jones is in doubt after suffering a concussion against Manly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.