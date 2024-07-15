Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

$25 million plan for last stage of Steel River Industrial Estate

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
July 15 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A concept image of the proposed development at Mayfield West. Picture supplied
A concept image of the proposed development at Mayfield West. Picture supplied

Five more industrial buildings housing 30 units have been proposed as part of the final stage of the Steel River Business Park at Mayfield West.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.