$25 million plan for last stage of Steel River Industrial Estate

Five more industrial buildings housing 30 units have been proposed as part of the final stage of the Steel River Business Park at Mayfield West.
Newcastle councillors will vote on a $25-million application for a 7.9-hectare site at 60 Riverside Drive, Mayfield West on July 16.
The proposal includes five industrial buildings housing 30 units, to be constructed over three stages. It will also incorporate 432 car parking spaces.
Documents lodged with the application state that approval was not being sought for a specific use, however the light industrial buildings would accommodate commercial, office, retail and warehouse uses.
The first stage would include a single storey light industrial warehouse with five units, a two-storey showroom, 105 car parks, footpaths and landscaping.
The second stage comprises a single storey light industrial building with 17 units, 146 external car parking spaces and the final stage of work would incorporate two single storey light industrial buildings with seven units and 192 car parks.
The development would be accessed by a Riverside Drive, which is set to be extended through to Maitland Road. A new intersection between Maitland Road and Riverside Drive has been approved for construction.
As the application is for an industrial development in an industrial estate it was not required to be publicly notified.
The 2006 application for the Steel River Business Park comprised 13 stages, however a modification application has been approved to consolidate stages 11, 12 and 13, which includes the proposal site.
