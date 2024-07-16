Newcastle Herald
sport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Charlestown Azzurri search for lift in NPL as rivals take aim

By Craig Kerry
July 16 2024 - 7:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coach James Pascoe with Taylor Regan.
Coach James Pascoe with Taylor Regan.

Charlestown coach James Pascoe knows his side have become the hunted in the top-five finals race but he believes they can respond quickly in two catch-up games this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL

Lions star Cameron fails to overturn tackling ban

The Brisbane Lions have failed to overturn Charlie Cameron's three-match ban at the AFL Tribunal. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)
Oliver Caffrey and Anna Harrington
More from sports

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.