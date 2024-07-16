Lambton Jaffas challenge for another appeal win in ref abuse case

NPL leaders Lambton Jaffas were chasing another big win at the judiciary on Tuesday night in challenging what was reportedly said during an alleged match official abuse incident.
Midfielder Reece Papas was hit with a six-game ban after being given a straight red card in the 6-0 loss to Broadmeadow on July 6. The defeat broke a 27-game unbeaten run in the NPL from last year's premiers and champions. The score was 2-0 when Papas was marched for comments to the assistant referee in the 50th minute.
The Newcastle Herald understands the official reported Papas directed the term 'f---ing prick' at them. While conceding Papas swore, Jaffas will argue he instead said 'kicked' while complaining about a call. It's also understood Jaffas have statements backing their version from nearby neutral spectators.
The case has similarities to last year's successful appeal of Jaffas striker Kale Bradbery's suspension. Bradbery was sent off for swearing at the referee in the 50th minute of their 1-0 final-round win over Olympic, which secured the premiership. He was given a five-match ban, ruling him out of the finals. Jaffas produced statements from Olympic players to support their challenge of the referee's report on what was said. They won the appeal, with the backing of the referee, and had the ban wiped.
Papas has served two games of his ban but Jaffas hoped to have it reduced so he can play in their next NPL match. He was charged under R8 regulations on 'offences against match officials', which include a six-match ban for 'using offensive language and/or gestures'. Lesser penalties are in R6 - 'offensive, insulting, abusive or intimidating language and/or gestures'.
Based on recent appeals, a result was unlikely to be known on Tuesday night.
Importantly, a change in charge from an R8 offence will also take Jaffas out of danger under Northern NSW Football's zero tolerance policy on match official abuse.
A match official abuse breach brings with it a suspended three-point penalty against the offender's team. A second breach from someone in the same side in that season will result in a six-point deduction.
Jaffas (46 points) lead the premiership by a point from Broadmeadow with four games each to play.
