Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

E-scooters and 'fat bikes' cruising paths a 'catastrophe waiting to happen'

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
July 17 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A DOCTOR has warned electric scooters and modified 'fat bikes' illegally cruising Newcastle paths are a catastrophe waiting to happen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.