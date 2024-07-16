Suspensions, fines, drug tests: police crackdown on dangerous driving

POLICE have been backed by specialist resources during a crackdown on dangerous driving in the Hunter.
Newcastle highway patrol, Hunter Valley officers, the dog unit and police rescue crews swarmed the Cessnock area on Friday as part of a traffic operation targeting anti-social behaviour.
Officers dished out 71 infringement notices, 23 defect notices and two licence suspensions for "a range of offences", a NSW Police spokesperson said.
More than 100 random breath tests were conducted and one random drug test, which allegedly returned a positive reading for cannabis.
Newcastle Hunter Highway Patrol Acting Inspector Glenn Swift said he encouraged people to enjoy their vehicles but warned drivers and riders to make safe decisions.
"Reckless driving and dangerous vehicles on our roads will not be tolerated," Acting Inspector Swift said.
"We will continue to conduct operations aimed at targeting those who endanger public safety."
The operation came amid reports of a mass gathering of unregistered motorbike riders in the Hunter area on the weekend.
Anyone with information about dangerous driving, or who witnesses reckless behaviour on the roads, has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the online portal.
Call triple zero (000) in an emergency.
