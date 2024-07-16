Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Community News

Illegally dumped waste costs ratepayers $30K, takes days to clean up

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated July 16 2024 - 2:19pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Singleton Council Senior Ranger Heath Dowling at the Wattle Ponds Road site. Picture supplied
Singleton Council Senior Ranger Heath Dowling at the Wattle Ponds Road site. Picture supplied

ILLEGALLY dumped waste has cost ratepayers $30,000 and taken council crews three days to clean up, igniting calls for people to consider their impact on the community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.