Students chain themselves to couch in encampment removal attempt

STUDENTS protesting for Palestine have chained themselves to a couch on campus as security attempts to remove the group's encampment at the University of Newcastle.
Four UON Students for Palestine locked themselves onto the seat shortly after 6am on Tuesday morning, July 16 following a security presence packing up tents that were set up in protest of the institution's ties with Israel and weapons manufacturers.
"We've been on the lounge for two hours, security came in and started taking everything down," student and staff member Parker Best said.
"We've chained ourselves up to the couch and we've chained the couch to the tree because we thought they might lift us out."
Student and spokesperson Leon Flint said there was no verbal communication from security, they just "started rummaging through".
"We were woken up to security and at one stage did attempt to move us on about 7.30 in the morning but were unable to," he said.
An eviction notice was alerted late last week by university management for protesters to move on, just days after they staged a 'die-in' to protest the university's partnerships.
Protesters remaining at the encampment were advised to remove all tents, signage and equipment by 5pm on Monday, July 15.
Failure to comply with the request resulted in the university issuing a disciplinary action warning letter to students on Tuesday.
"As this time has now passed, if you refuse to pack up or leave the encampment you will be subject to disciplinary proceedings in accordance with the Student Conduct Rule," the letter stated.
"To be clear, any disciplinary action taken will not relate to your right to protest on campus, but rather your refusal to obey a reasonable direction provided by the University," it read.
Students remained on site with just two tents and a large communal tent shortly before midday on Tuesday and have lawyers on retainer checking in with them for protection and advice, Mr Flint said.
"We have probably 20 students and staff members planning to continue to stay in the space until we are forcibly removed," he said.
"We have a number of students who are willing to face academic repercussions, and all willing to face arrest for this cause should it come to that."
University of Newcastle, Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Kent Anderson said in a statement that the university has assisted with the removal of unoccupied tents and will continue to work with students remaining about how they may continue to protest without an encampment.
Mr Flint said the Students for Palestine group will continue to exercise their rights and rebuild.
"The university has continuously promoted the fact that they are - quote on quote - respecting our right to peacefully protest.
"They are commending the fact that everything we have done is peaceful yet they are stopping our protests. Free Palestine," he said.
