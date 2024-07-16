Knights half a chance to return against former club Brisbane

Spirited playmaker Tyson Gamble is on the verge of a timely return after being named in Newcastle's match squad for Saturday's clash with his former club Brisbane.
The five-eighth, who hasn't featured for the Knights since breaking a bone in his foot in mid-May, has been listed as 18th man for the 5.30pm game at McDonald Jones Stadium.
But the 28-year-old is understood to be a chance of being promoted to the starting side later this week.
Gamble has missed Newcastle's past seven games, including four losses.
He was injured in the third match of a four-game winning streak Newcastle went on after losing skipper and marquee man Kalyn Ponga, who also only returned a fortnight ago.
A dogged competitor, Gamble's addition would be a significant boost after Newcastle's lacklustre showing in Sunday's 44-6 loss to Manly at Brookvale.
Saturday's match shapes as potentially pivotal for both side's finals hopes.
With just seven games left to play in the regular season, including four at home, Newcastle are placed 10th on 20 competition points, two adrift the top eight.
The Broncos, who have lost their past five games, are 13th on 18 points.
The 2023 grand finalists are at risk of falling to as low as 15th should they lose to the Knights and the Gold Coast (14th) and South Sydney (15th) score victories in round 20.
Both Newcastle and Brisbane will be eagerly awaiting to see how their Origin players get through Wednesday night's decider at Suncorp Stadium.
Kalyn Ponga, Dane Gagai (Queensland) and Bradman Best (NSW) were all named to start for the Knights.
Krystian Mapapalangi holds his place on the wing.
The Broncos named their Origin representatives in Reece Walsh, Selwyn Cobbo, Pat Carrigan (Queensland) and Payne Haas (NSW) on an even longer extended bench.
Brisbane coach Kevin Walters also listed halfback Adam Reynolds at No.24. He hasn't played since rupturing a biceps in round nine.
"It's a must-win game for us this week," Broncos five-eighth Ezra Mam declared on Tuesday.
"We've seen a lot of positives in our game over the last two weeks, it's just the little touches at the end that we need to fix up."
Prior to last Saturday's 30-26 loss to the Dragons, the Broncos losing streak included defeats to the Panthers (14-6), Warriors (32-16), Rabbitohs (22-12) and Sharks (22-12).
Newcastle haven't beaten Brisbane since 2021, losing the past four encounters between the two sides.
The Broncos won a 24-20 thriller at Suncorp Stadium in round 15 last year.
The two clubs are yet to meet this season.
1. Kalyn Ponga (C)
2. Krystian Mapapalangi
3. Dane Gagai
4. Bradman Best
5. Greg Marzhew
6. Will Pryce
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Daniel Saifiti
9. Phoenix Crossland
10. Leo Thompson
11. Tyson Frizell (C)
12. Kai Pearce-Paul
13. Adam Elliott
Interchange bench
14. Jayden Brailey
15. Jacob Saifiti
16. Jack Hetherington
17. Dylan Lucas
Extended match squad
18. Tyson Gamble
19. Mat Croker
20. Tom Cant
21. Fletcher Sharpe
22. Tom Jenkins
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.