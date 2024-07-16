Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Newcastle prop leaves Tahs for Force and change of scenery

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated July 16 2024 - 11:50am, first published 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle prop Harry Johnson-Holmes has left the NSW Waratahs to sign with the Western Force. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle prop Harry Johnson-Holmes has left the NSW Waratahs to sign with the Western Force. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE prop Harry Johnson-Holmes reckons it's "time for a change of scenery" and has joined the Western Force.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.