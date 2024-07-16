Newcastle prop leaves Tahs for Force and change of scenery

NEWCASTLE prop Harry Johnson-Holmes reckons it's "time for a change of scenery" and has joined the Western Force.
Johnson-Homes has been the heart and soul of the Waratahs since graduating from the NSW academy in 2018.
But after seven seasons and 91 games, the former Wanderers tighthead prop has opted to moved west, where he will reunite with Australian under-20s coach Simon Cron.
"I'm excited about the move west," Johnson-Holmes told Rugby.com.au. "After seven years with the Waratahs, I felt like it was time for a change of scenery.
"I've worked with Cronny previously at the Australia under-20s and when I debuted at the Waratahs, and I always thought of him as a great mind and coach which played a part in my decision.
"I've got a bit of experience under my belt now with 90-odd Super Rugby caps, and I am hoping I can use that to help contribute towards what is looking to be an exciting chapter for the Force," Johnson-Holmes said. .
"That hunger for success is always burning bright, and I get the sense that success in Perth is just around the corner."
Johnson-Holmes played his one test for the Wallabies against South Africa Johannesburg in 2019.
The 27-year-old is recovering from a Achilles injury, which he suffered in a disappointing campaign for the Waratahs.
He joins fellow Hunter product Nic White and former NSW teammates Tom Robertson, Tom Horton, Will Harris and Ben Donaldson in Perth.
"I played alongside a lot of current Force players at the Tahs, whose feedback was really positive about the club and the direction its heading and how the environment is helping them develop as footballers," Johnson-Holmes said.
Cron was attracted to Johnson-Holmes team-first mentality and versatility.
"At scrum time, Harry has the ability to play both sides, tight and loose, which is extremely unique and a real skillset.
"We have really needed depth to give us some options in the front row. Harry is a big part of this alongside the recruitment of Nic Dolly and Brandon Paenga-Amosa as well as the return of Tom Robertson from his sabbatical at Oxford.
"He will add a lot of value to our team, and we are looking forward to having Harry, and his partner Mia, settle in the west."
Johnson-Holmes has only ever known the Waratahs.
After representing Australian Schoolboys from Merewether High School, he joined the NSW Academy and within two years was playing Super Rugby for the Tahs in 2018.
The Force finished 10th with four wins in the 2024 Super Pacific season.
