Air of deep concern over Newcastle Ocean Baths change room plan

I believe that City of Newcastle's plans to close in the open-air change rooms at the ocean baths contain far more risk than stated.
The open-air change rooms are essential to the complex. Historically they were built in response to the 1918 flu pandemic. But they are more than a historical or heritage fancy.
Sunlight and ventilation have modern evidence for a role in public health management of contagion. An important function for all, but especially those who are immunocompromised. The impact should be considered alongside the important disability tourism industry in Newcastle.
The open-air change rooms are a valuable community space. Isolation and lack of connection has been likened to modern-day smoking, with social interaction having significant physical health consequences. This includes incidental socialising, such as is supported and takes place regularly in the open-air rooms. Any regular user can attest to this.
Experientially it is self-evident what the joyous ocean baths open-air change rooms are to the dank and poorly ventilated comparators, both in hygiene and community. Multiple new facilities in Sydney have been built with open-air change facilities.
Concerns have been raised by council about the risks to security of users by keeping the change rooms open. It is important that council not look at one area of risk, without duly considering, and being shown to consider, other areas of risk.
I believe that the current messaging is insufficient. It undermines trust in council having a measured approach. I call on the council to broaden its scope of assessment to address historical, sanitation and social health impact, as well as strong public opinion against this course of action.
There are other examples of the increased commercialisation of public space described by Ross Kerridge ('Blackbutt's for all not just the rich,' NH 13/7).
The loss of the open-air communal change rooms in the concept plan for stage 2 of the development of the ocean baths is likely to become another.
These change rooms have existed in this form for more than 100 years. They have provided a safe, sunny, informal place for people of diverse cultures and status to mix and often form lasting friendships.
Despite pleas from community groups, these egalitarian spaces are to be downsized and covered on the pretext of providing greater safety from drones and vandalism.
Meanwhile, the area given over to the kiosk/cafe and the bookable 'community room' has greatly expanded - no doubt like its cost.
Congratulations to Graeme Bennett ('Numbers up in the air', NH, 13/7) who, perhaps unintentionally, has demonstrated the delicate balance of elements that makes life possible on Earth.
As he points out, the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere is relatively small at 0.04 per cent, and would thus seem to have an insignificant impact on our climate.
But being small is just part of a delicate balance that sustains life.
The CO2 content dwarfs the amount of ozone, which is only 0.00006 per cent of the atmosphere, yet protects us from UVB radiation that would destroy life if not restrained by this shield.
And, as we have found to our sorry surprise, this shield can be destroyed by even smaller quantities of chlorine or bromine chemicals, which, like CO2, we casually dispose of into the atmosphere.
Fortunately, it seems we have been able to limit the release of these chemicals, but human activities have seen CO2 levels increase by 50 per cent which is a huge increase and one that would have dramatic effects if it had occurred with any of the atmosphere's gases.
Sadly, 3000 jobs are to go in Western Australia as BHP ceases nickel mining and smelting, 250 jobs to go at Newcastle's Molycop, the old Comsteel, as they cease steelmaking that has been going for more than 100 years.
To top this off, during the nine-months ending March 31, 2024, 7742 companies entered external administration.
The principal reasons for such closures, as quoted by company officials, are energy prices, industrial relations barriers and cheap imports.
Not a good start for Albo's "Made in Australia" plan.
Last Sunday, I went to my local Bunnings. To my astonishment, I counted 18 dogs with their owners inside the store. I understand that we live in a very entitled world these days, but I can't understand the need to take your dogs shopping. I have two dogs, but I really don't understand the need to take them to the shops.
I find it incomprehensible that Wallarah Oval is the only site meeting the criteria for the new basketball complex. Hillsborough was refused by the Joint Regional Planning Panel on the grounds of adverse traffic impacts on local residents. Unequivocally, this second site should also be rejected for exactly the same reasons, plus how extensively used and significant these ovals are to the community.
Well said, Carl Boyd ("Ball's in our court to help save park", NH, 12/7), the old gasworks site is perfect for a basketball stadium, adjacent to the railway line, enough room for parking and 20 courts. I rang a few local MPs and they agreed it would be ideal, but say Newcastle council deem it unsuitable. Why?
Could someone please tell me where this supposed global warming is happening? It's certainly not doing so at Warners Bay. I've never felt so cold in my life. When we are at home we have been running the air-conditioning constantly trying to keep warm.
It's refreshing to finally have a politician who has the gumption to finally address trading hours on Anzac Day. Perhaps now we can convince the NRL that the weekend nearest this day of public pride could be a more appropriate time for games. Well done to the Minns government. Shops to open the next day will still contain all of the goods needed to sustain life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.