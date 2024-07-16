May the best man win: Knights centres to face off in Origin decider

BRADMAN Best has emerged from an injury spotlight for NSW. Now the focus is on the centre's battle with Knights teammate and mentor Dane Gagai as the Blues aim to power past Queensland in the Origin decider at Suncorp Stadium tonight.
The Blues are out to end the Maroons' two-year hold on the Origin Shield and win their first decider at Suncorp since 2005.
Best, who was in doubt with a tight hamstring, will have a major role to play after replacing an injured Latrell Mitchell (foot) at left centre.
"Trell messaged me obviously to say congrats and he just said 'it's my time'," Best told NRL.com. "He was giving me a bit of confidence and with him being out, he just said I'm next man up. I'm not Trell and I know I'm not going to fill his shoes, I've just got to go out there and do my job and do my role.
Opposite Best will be Origin specialist Gagai.
It will be Gagai's 23rd Origin appearance and Best's second.
Gagai is one of Origin's most prolific try scorers, crossing the line 12 times.
"Playing in the same team, we've trained against each other for a long time," Best said. "He basically mentored me. We all know what Gags does in the Origin arena. He's one of the best centres in the game. I reckon it will be a good contest."
Best was man-of-the match, scoring two tries, on debut in game three last year.
"I got a taste of Origin last year. I want to go out and replicate that," he said.
The 22-year-old was put in cotton wool last week but got through his first contact session on Saturday unscathed and finished Monday's opposed training run against Wynnum Manly Sea Eagles at Ballymore Stadium at full tilt.
"I'm all good," Best said afterwards. "It (hamstring) was a bit tight but I got looked after very well, the physios here are second to none."
As well as Gagai, Best will have to contend with Knights skipper and talisman Kalyn Ponga, who is likely to be given a roaming role off the bench.
"Kalyn can play a number of positions," Queensland coach Billy Slater said. 'The positive is that he is out on the field. We saw what he did for the Knights against Canberra off a lengthy break. I have played alongside him at this level and coached him at this level. I understand what he brings to a footy team."
However, Best has no shortage of familiar faces in the Blues with former Knights Connor Watson and Mitch Barnett to play off the bench.
"It has been unreal to link up with Connor and Barnie," Best said. "Coming through, they looked after me. We are all here now together, it is pretty special."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.