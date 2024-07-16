Jockey Ash Morgan making up ground late in NSW premiership race

Newcastle jockey Ash Morgan inched closer to the NSW premiership with a rails-hugging win on his home track on Tuesday as local trainer Paul Perry and Wagga apprentice Molly Bourke grabbed doubles.
Welshman Morgan went to 133.5 winners for the season with victory in the opening race, a 2200m benchmark 64 handicap, on Perry-prepared Majestic Style.
The four-year-old mare, an $11 chance, raced near the back of the field on the fence from a gate one start before Morgan took her along the rail up the straight to a 1.21-length win.
"It was a good ride, wasn't it?," Morgan quipped to Sky Racing. "I trialled her at the start of this prep and really liked her, then unfortunately I wasn't able to ride her when she won.
"It was just a question of whether she tapered off a bit. Nathan [Perry] said she's been in good form at home and the plan was just to be very neutral out of the gates and hopefully the splits came.
"I didn't want to leave the fence, just because of the headwind. I thought if I could get a bit of cover as long as we can. She sprinted off well but we were very lucky to get the splits at the right time."
It moved Morgan to within four victories of injured NSW premiership leader Aaron Bullock (137), who is also based in Newcastle. Bullock, last season's Australian premiership winner, fell at Newcastle's meeting on Saturday and suffered a broken collarbone, ending his 2023-24 campaign.
Morgan, who claimed the NSW title in 2021-22 with 136 winners, has two weeks left in the season to overhaul Bullock. However, Morgan has a one-week suspension to serve after Saturday. The next best behind the pair is Tyler Schiller on 119.
Valentino Prince brought up a double for Perry, who celebrated his 75th birthday on Monday. Adam Hyeronimus rode the three-year-old Perast gelding behind the speed in the 1200m maiden plate before he took over late for a 0.78 of a length breakthrough at his 12th start.
Two-kilogram claiming apprentice Bourke won on Gary Nickson-trained Zale and Mack Griffith's Amicus Curiae late in the program.
