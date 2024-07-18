What's on this weekend in Newcastle and the Hunter Region

Warners Bay Markets 9am to 1pm, Warners Bay Foreshore.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Snowtime in the Garden Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin (also on Sunday).
Guided Canoe Tour 9am to 12.30pm, Hunter Wetlands Centre, Shortland.
Lego Builders Drop-In Sessions 8am to noon, SEEN@Swansea, 228 Pacific Highway, Swansea.
NSW Hunter Region Tiny Home Expo 9am to 5pm, Maitland Showground (also on Sunday).
Rock Snake! Rock Painting Workshop 10am to 11.30am, Hunter Region Botanic Gardens, Heatherbrae.
The Wangi Painted Owl Project Noon to 4pm, Wangi Library Creative Hub, 295 Watkins Road, Wangi Wangi.
The Addams Family presented by The Metropolitan Players 1pm and 7pm, SPCC Theatre, St Phillip's Christian College, Waratah (also on Sunday at 1pm).
School of Rock presented by Hunter Drama 1pm and 7.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
A Streetcar Named Desire 2pm, Maitland Repertory Theatre (also on Sunday at 2pm).
Opera Hunter Presents Bizet's Carmen 2pm, Warners Bay Theatre (also on Sunday at 2pm).
The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales 2pm and 6pm, Young People's Theatre Newcastle, Hamilton (also on Sunday at 10.30am).
2024 Grossmann Lecture with Dr Peter Hobbins 2pm, Grossman & Brough Houses, Maitland.
Beer Yoga on the Rooftop 4pm, The Rogue Scholar, Newcastle West.
Newcastle Comedy Festival - Mid Flight Brawl 4pm, Newcastle Conservatorium of Music.
Winterheat Festival Postponed until July 27 due to predicted high winds.
Schooner Carrying Championship 5pm, The Royal Crown Hotel, Dudley.
NRL Round 20 Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos Gates open 1pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow. 1.15pm, Jersey Flegg Knights vs Cronulla Sharks. 3pm, NSW Cup Knights vs Newtown Jets. 5.30pm, NRL.
Newcastle Comedy Festival - Luke Heggie 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Mel Buttle - Not Here to Put Socks on Centipedes 7.30pm, City Hall, Newcastle.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Toronto Lions Markets 8am to 1pm, Lions Park, Main Road, Toronto.
Market Stalls 9am,Valley Brewhouse, Nulkaba.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
My Kids Market 9am to noon, Newcastle Entertainment Centre (Exhibition Centre).
Markets in the Park 10am to 2pm, Tucker Park, Paterson.
Bastille Market 9.30am to 12.30pm, The Station Newcastle.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Rail Motor Society Paterson Open Day 10am to 3pm, Webbers Creek Road, Paterson.
Madam Sandler, Lost Plaza, Gargoylar Saturday, 8pm, The Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Amber Lawrence, Andrew Swift Saturday, 6pm, Qirkz in the Hunter, Abermain.
Jebediah, Magic Dirt Saturday, 7pm, King Street Bandroom.
The Quokkas Sunday, 10.30am and 12.30pm, Hotel Delany, Newcastle.
Live With The Pines: Micro Music Festival ft Crocodylus, Le Shiv, Radium Dolls, Fungas Synth Set, Finlay Ross, Woofer, Elestial, Catpiss, The Crap, The Cheaks, Square, Poltergeist 9000, Taki, Low Definition Sunday, 1pm, Adamstown Bowlo.
LEDA Gallery Musings, by Holly Terry.
Straitjacket Hermetic, by Dean Beletich. Turn Return, by Peter Lankas.
Teahouse Newcastle The Blue Sun Exhibition.
University Gallery 50 Years 50 Stories Exhibition.
Onwards Gallery Ngurra Watha.
Newcastle Art Space Clouds 3.
The Lock-Up COLLECT 2024. Arts in the Yard, Saturday at 10am.
Blackstone Gallery SEESAW (final weekend).
Newcastle Museum Reception This Way, by Tim Ross (final weekend).
Timeless Textiles Birds in the Hunter. Dark Dark Forest, by Janet Clouston.
Back to Back Galleries Is That The Time (final weekend).
Watt Space Gallery Useful Objects.
Performance Art Culture Cessnock (PACC) Songspirals.
Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) You need not fear the monsters of the sea, by Elham Eshraghian-Haakansson.
Fireshed Gallery Wollombi TAOTOCS, by The Artists of the Old Church Studio (final weekend).
Museum of Art and Culture MAC yapang Young Dobell. Snakes and Ladders. Dobell and His Dogs. ArtSpace, Sunday at 10am and 11am.
Lighthouse Arts What\How\Why.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Mother Lode. Old Stories, New Magic. Hold. Memory Collective (Part One). Small Museum. Lineage: A Visual Continuum. A Garden of Parallel Paths. Power: The Future is Here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.