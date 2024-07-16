Boy George, Bonnie Tyler return to tumble out timeless '80s hits

UK pop chameleon Boy George is returning to the Hunter next year to headline the '80s revival Timeless Summer Tour.
Pokolbin's Roche Estate will host the Timeless Summer Tour on January 25 with an all-star line-up that also features Total Eclipse Of The Heart Welsh powerhouse Bonnie Tyler, former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley and US pop-rock legends Starship, fronted by Mickey Thomas.
It'll be the 63-year-old George's first trip back to the Hunter since he brought his original Club Culture line-up to the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in December 2017.
A year earlier the Karma Chameleon, Do You Really Want To Hurt Me, and I'll Tumble 4 Ya hit-makers played at Hope Estate.
Culture Club were one of the UK's most successful pop exports of the '80s due to their ground-breaking albums Kissing To Be Clever (1982) and Colour By Numbers (1983) as the openly-gay George helped break down gender stereotypes in the music industry.
Tyler, 73, is promising to perform all her hits at Timeless Summer which include Total Eclipse Of The Heart, Footloose classic Holding Out For a Hero and It's A Heartache.
Hadley is best-known for Spandau Ballet's new wave pop hits True and Gold, while Starship scored top-five hits on the ARIA charts in the mid-80s with Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now and We Built This City.
Tickets for the Timeless Summer Tour are on general sale from 10am on Wednesday, July 24.
