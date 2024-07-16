Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Boy George, Bonnie Tyler return to tumble out timeless '80s hits

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
July 17 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boy George will return to the Hunter this summer for the first time since Culture Club's 2017 Newcastle show. Picture by Simone De Peak
Boy George will return to the Hunter this summer for the first time since Culture Club's 2017 Newcastle show. Picture by Simone De Peak

UK pop chameleon Boy George is returning to the Hunter next year to headline the '80s revival Timeless Summer Tour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.