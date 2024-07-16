Uni rejects speculation 400 jobs will be cut

It was the hottest ticket in Newcastle, but US comedy-rock act Tenacious D's sold-out Broadmeadow show was not to be. Josh Leeson reports the concert featuring Hollywood star Jack Black was postponed hours before doors were due to open. The shock change arrived the same day that backlash intensified over a joke the group made on-stage in Sydney at the weekend.
Amid mounting speculation that large-scale job losses will occur in coming months, the University of Newcastle has ruled out mass redundancies. Matthew Kelly reports the institution will pursue increased efficiencies instead. Several sources have told the Newcastle Herald that recent internal modelling found about 400 positions need to be cut to ensure ongoing financial sustainability.
A doctor has warned electric scooters and modified 'fat bikes' illegally cruising Newcastle paths are a catastrophe waiting to happen. Anna Falkenmire reports concerns raised by paediatrician John Boulton AM with police, the state government and council have bounced between the agencies for more than a year with no clear answers. In the meantime, riders - often young and without helmets - continue to tear along shared paths at Bathers Way and Honeysuckle at a risk to themselves and others, he said.
The future of the landmark Honeysuckle HQ redevelopment remains up in the air more than a year after the Minns government came to power promising minimum levels of affordable housing on public land. Michael Parris reports that 16 months after the state government mandated a minimum of 30 per cent social and affordable housing on the waterfront land, the community remains in the dark about how the three-hectare project will proceed.
In sport, spirited playmaker Tyson Gamble is on the verge of a timely return after being named in the Knights' squad for Saturday's clash with his former club Brisbane. Max McKinney reports the five-eighth is poised for a potential return that would shake up the side trounced while also missing its State of Origin stars against Manly.
Have a wonderful day. Go Blues.
Matt Carr, acting editor
