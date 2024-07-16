Uni rejects speculation 400 jobs will be cut

A doctor has warned electric scooters and modified 'fat bikes' illegally cruising Newcastle paths are a catastrophe waiting to happen. Anna Falkenmire reports concerns raised by paediatrician John Boulton AM with police, the state government and council have bounced between the agencies for more than a year with no clear answers. In the meantime, riders - often young and without helmets - continue to tear along shared paths at Bathers Way and Honeysuckle at a risk to themselves and others, he said.