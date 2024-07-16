Uni rejects speculation 400 jobs will be cut

Newcastle Herald
July 17 2024 - 3:00am
It was the hottest ticket in Newcastle, but US comedy-rock act Tenacious D's sold-out Broadmeadow show was not to be. Josh Leeson reports the concert featuring Hollywood star Jack Black was postponed hours before doors were due to open. The shock change arrived the same day that backlash intensified over a joke the group made on-stage in Sydney at the weekend.

