Courtney Collins' latest novel: A story of connection and hope

"It was one of those things, you see a work of art. And it gave me such a buzz [because] I recognised the shape of the book in it. And it might make no sense to anybody else, but that image just kept me going. That's the shape it holds, that's the shape it takes. Parallel lines coming together to be something whole, and I guess, you know, in any long works, I worked on this book for years, you need those guiding images to pull you through because you're loading something up with so many desires and ideas, and the clarity of that image was the thing for me.